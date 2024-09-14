A Family Member Wanted To Enter Their Photo In A Contest Under A Different Name, But She Refused Because It Wasn’t Their Work And It Would Be Dishonest

Would you let a family member enter one of your photos in a contest under their name?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH for not letting a family member enter pictures I took into a contest under their name? Recently there was a regional photo contest near my area, however I wasn’t a part of the community that put it on and therefore wasn’t eligible to enter. I was completely okay with this as I like to enter other photo contests in my communities but I digress.

A family member wanted to enter one of OP’s pictures.

I have a family member in that community who asked (repeatedly) to enter a couple of my pictures from grand Tetons national park into the contest under her name so it would be eligible for prizes. I refused because I didn’t know the terms of the contest and whether or not the picture became their IP when entered so I couldn’t use it in my own contest.

OP’s family thinks OP should’ve let the family member enter the picture.

The rest of my family seems to think I’m selfish and that I have dozens of pictures good enough for these contests, and that this family member is just trying to be helpful by putting my photos in more contests. Plus, i don’t know what it is, I can’t stand the idea of someone else’s name on my work.

OP wonders what the right thing to do would have been.

I think I might be a jerk because I could just let her enter these pictures take pride in them secretly if they do well, but I’m refusing. AITAH?

I wouldn’t want someone else’s name on my work either. I think OP made the right decision.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader considers the family member’s offer plagiarism.

Another reader called the family member’s offer cheating.

This reader reassures OP that it’s not selfish to have your name on your work.

Another person points out that the cousin was trying to break the contest’s rules.

If the family member wants to enter a photo in a contest, the family member should take the photos.

