Friend Gets Dragged Into A Hike She Didn’t Want To Go On, So She Refuses To Pay For The Road Trip’s Gas Bill

A 24-year-old woman was reluctantly dragged into a spontaneous hiking trip by her friends, despite being hungover and clearly stating she wasn’t up for it.

After spending the whole day sitting in the car reading, she was asked to chip in for gas.

Now she’s wondering if she’s wrong for refusing to pay for a trip she didn’t want to go on and didn’t enjoy.

Check it out.

AITA for not offering to split gas on a road trip I didn’t want to go on? Last weekend, I (24F) got dragged into a spontaneous hiking trip with my friends Jason and Lily (they’re a couple). We were hanging out Friday night at their place—I was already half-dead from the work week and had too much wine, so I just crashed on their couch. Saturday morning, I was super hungover, like dry mouth, hoodie-over-eyes level. All I wanted was some water, maybe a hash brown, and no human interaction. But Jason was already up and buzzing about this hike four hours away. Lily was into it too. I said, very clearly, multiple times, “I’m down to hang but I’m not hiking. I feel like crap.”

They aren’t going to take no for an answer, are they?

They were like, “Oh come on, you’ll feel better once we’re out there,” and “It’s mostly flat.” I didn’t push back hard enough, I guess. I wasn’t trying to be a buzzkill. Next thing I know, we’re in Jason’s car, and I’m wedged in the back with my hood up and a bottle of Gatorade. Spoiler: I never hiked. We got there, I walked to the trailhead, and then just sat in the car with the windows cracked, reading a paperback I found in the backseat (I think it was Lily’s copy of Circe? Good book though). They were gone for three-ish hours, came back sweaty and glowing and very into themselves. I clapped politely. We drove back.

And here it comes…

Then—on the drive home—Jason says, all casual, “So if y’all could Venmo me like thirty bucks for gas, that’d be great.” I hesitated and said, “Wait, seriously?” I told him I didn’t really feel comfortable paying for a trip I didn’t want to go on and didn’t participate in. I said it as lightly as I could, like I even added a half-laugh so it didn’t sound rude, but neither of them responded. It got weirdly quiet after that. Like… not just “we’re tired” quiet, but stiff, polite quiet. Lily scrolled through Instagram the rest of the ride. Jason turned the music up and didn’t really talk to me again until they dropped me off.

Ooh. Cold.

I texted later that night just to say thanks for driving anyway, and Lily replied with a thumbs-up emoji. Not even a “np” or anything, just 👍. I’ve been replaying it in my head because I do get that gas isn’t free, but also—I didn’t want to go, I said that, and I barely even left the car. I felt like I was being held financially hostage for a vibe I wasn’t part of. AITA for not paying gas money for a trip I got peer-pressured into and didn’t even enjoy?

Now, things are awkward, and she’s questioning if her decision was fair.

Reddit has mixed opinions.

This person says NTA, but that many people will probably deem her the AH.

Like this person…

But really, everyone is kind of wrong here.

Sometimes, being the reluctant passenger in someone else’s adventure makes the gas bill feel like a trip of its own—awkward and uncomfortable.

Stand up for yourself next time!

