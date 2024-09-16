A Reckless Driver Almost Ran His Brother Off The Road, So They Banded Together To Make Sure The Guy Had A Very Slow Ride Home.

Road rage ain’t no joke, folks.

Mess with my brother? Enjoy your slow drive home. “This is a few years ago. My brother and I were on our way home from a late night movie. We had met up with a bunch of people after work and therefore we had driven separately. On the way home, it is after 2 am and we are pretty much alone on the freeway. As we come up to our exit, some jerk comes flying up to us and almost runs my brother off the road trying to force his way in front of him.

I watch the whole thing happen and call my brother. I tell him, “**** that guy. Lets make him take even longer.” The road is 2 lanes from the off ramp all the way up to where we live and its about 7-8 miles or so of it with the speed limit at 60 mph the whole way. Me and my brother are in front of the jerk now and we have each gotten into a lane and are driving side by side at about 40 mph.

The guy behind us is losing his ****. He is swerving back and forth behind us from lane to lane and every time he flashes his lights or honks we go slower. Eventually we are down to about 15 mph and he gets mad enough that he just stops the car in the middle of the highway. Me and my brother, feeling satisfied at proving our point and getting our petty revenge, decide to take off.

We both had pretty souped up cars at the time and with mine being faster I told him we should take off as fast as possible and for him to head home while I take a more indirect route that would be easier for him to see me take should this nut job try getting crazy. We take off down this very flat and straight road, my brother turns off while I continue at about 100 mph or so through a very indirect route home to ensure we can’t be followed. We weren’t.”

