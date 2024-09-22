A Salesman Assumed He Couldn’t Afford To Be A Homeowner, So He Makes Him Wait 20 Minutes Before Shutting Him Down

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as being underestimated because of how young you look.

So, what would you do if someone knocked on your door and assumed you were too young to be the homeowner?

In today’s story, one young homeowner finds himself in this very situation and decides to have a little fun.

Here’s how he handled it.

Assume I look too young to be a homeowner? I’ll have you wait 20 minutes before turning your service down I recently bought a house, and I was cleaning around the house on a Saturday morning when a guy knocks on my door looking like he’s trying to sell something. I answer, and because of my younger-looking features, he assumes I’m too young to own a house (I’m 26, but I’ve been told I look younger than that) and says: “Hey bud, are your parents home?” For a second, I thought about telling him that I was the homeowner, but instead, I said, “They’re out in the backyard. What is this regarding?”

Here was his chance to be honest.

He says: “Oh, nothing much, just seeing if I can talk to one of them.” I figured out he was trying to sell some home security, and I was pretty annoyed by the fact that he didn’t respect me enough to even tell me what he was selling, so I said: “Sure! Let me grab them really quick.” I went back inside, continued cleaning, and left the guy waiting. I started to feel kind of bad after 10 minutes, but I said forget it; there was a lesson to be learned here, and I kept doing my thing.

He probably didn’t expect this twist.

Much to my surprise, another 10 minutes went by before the dude finally decided to knock again. I answer, and he goes: “Hey bud, were you able to get your parents? I’d really like to speak with the homeowners.” I responded with “Oh yeah, I forgot to mention, they’re not here. They’re at their house right now. But I can tell you, as the homeowner of this property, I’m not interested in whatever you’re trying to sell.” Dude apologized but then had the audacity to start his sales pitch, which was quickly halted by me closing the door on him and getting on with my life.

Wow! That guy probably felt pretty dumb.

Let’s see how Reddit readers weigh in on this situation.

This girl is dedicated to that cleaning solution.

This is savage.

Here’s someone with a similar experience.

This person is not impressed with the prank.

The prank was harmless enough, but one day, he’ll take this as a compliment.

Probably.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.