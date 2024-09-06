A Stranger Dumped Trash On Her Front Lawn, So She Found Out Who They Were By Looking Through Their Trash And Reported Them

One person’s trash is another person’s gateway to revenge!

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit and we think you’ll be impressed!

Read on to get all the details.

Wanna dump your trash on my 71 year old mother’s lawn? Ok, just don’t be surprised when you get a cleaning bill from the city! “With all this Covid-19 going around I wanted to share something my mom found on her front lawn a few days ago.

This didn’t look good…

Some jerk decided to make my mom’s front lawn his new garbage bin, there was like 3-4 bags of household trash stewed across her driveway and into our neighbors yard/driveway too.

A ha!

Lucky for her, she looked through some of the bags for a bill because if she got sick she wanted to let the hospital bill to go to and she found he had left ALL of his personal information inside the bags, like Bills, credit card numbers, phone numbers. Just saying if you have no problem dumping your garbage on a 71 year old’s front lawn for her to clean up, don’t be surprised when you get the cleaning bill from the city.

This should be good…

My mom is calling the city tomorrow for them to fine him. As far as I know our city fines for dumping start at $500.00 and go up.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

This story is trashy on multiple levels!

It’s wild out there, y’all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.