You Can Get Your Passport Renewed In Only Nine Days And This Woman Shows You How. – ‘You can do it all online.’

If you’re thinking about renewing your passport, this information will be music to your ears!

A woman named Caneel posted a video on TikTok and filled viewers in on how they can get their passports renewed in only nine days.

Caneel told viewers, “My fellow Americans, I need everybody to know this tip. My PSA announcement: I’ve been needing to renew my passport since February 2024. It’s currently August 2024; that is how long I’ve been procrastinating.”

She was going to go the traditional route and mail her documents in and wait for up to eight weeks…but then she found out about the online passport renewal system online.

Caneel said, “You can submit a digital photo of yourself just taken in front of a white wall, kind of like a fake ID photo.”

She added, “Six to eight weeks, my ***. You can do it all online, all online. Finally, we’re in the 21st century.”

FYI, you can access the renewal site HERE.

