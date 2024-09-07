After Her Unique Baby Name Idea Was Taken By A Relative, She Used It For Her Son Anyway, Causing A Family Feud Over Who Had The Name First

Choosing a name for your child is a meaningful choice that often reflects cultural and familial traditions.

But in this story, it lead to unexpected conflicts when two relatives chose the same unique name for their sons. A family feud arose over who truly had the right to it.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for naming my son the name I had always planned even after my brother and sister in-law “stole” the name? My brother and his wife have as much right to name their child whatever they want. I do not own my name. I have no right to dictate to my brother what he names his kid. With that in mind, my husband has a traditional family name that I love. Basically, since he and I were dating and started discussing our future, we agreed that our son would have that name. Oisín.

She had good reasons for choosing this name.

My husband is Irish. Not in the Boston, my great great great grandfather came over in the 1800s kind of way. In the born in Galway kind of way. Neither my family or my sister in-law have any other connection to Ireland. She got pregnant right around when I did and her son was born two months before ours.

You’ll never guess the name she chose.

They named my nephew Oisín Miguel. I did get upset or anything. When my son was born we named him Oisín Daniel. Like I had told her we would be doing.

Her SIL wasn’t too happy about this.

She has flipped out that two cousins will have the same name. She is nuts because our family is Hispanic and half of our cousins are named Carlos or Camilla.

The SIL starts making demands.

She is trying to insist we call him by his middle name or change his name. I told her to screw off. My mom is staying neutral, but she was very surprised that my brother gave his son an Irish name he knew I was planning on using. She expected him to name him for our late father.

The family is conflicted over the ordeal.

Anyways, my husband’s family thinks the whole thing is hilarious. My family thinks my sister in-law is a weirdo and she thinks I’m an AH for copying her. Whatever. I’m posting here and sending her the link so she can see outside opinions. AITA?

What a headache.

What did Reddit think?

It sounds like the sister-in-law had all the time in the world to think of a name that wasn’t already taken.

This reddit is totally on the author’s side.

Surely there are worse things to happen than two cousins having the same name.

Her SIL’s villainous plot: Foiled.

Why do people fight about stuff like this?

