Airline Passenger Says That Frontier and Spirit Airlines Might Be Guilty of False Advertising About Their Baggage Rules

I’ve flown both Frontier and Spirit, and I gotta say that, in my humble opinion, Frontier has been the far superior airline…by a mile!

Every time I’ve flown Spirit, I’ve had a terrible experience that made me vow to never give the company my business again…until the next time, of course…

But today we’re getting a double whammy!

A TikTokker posted a video and put both Frontier and Spirit on blast and they didn’t hold back.

The video shows the video creator’s mom with a travel bag.

She was able to fit her bag into the Spirit Airlines bag sizer, but couldn’t fit it into the Frontier Airlines compartment next to it.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Spirit vs Frontier sizer comparison. Both are listed as 18x14x8. Somebody is lying.”

The video’s caption reads, “Showing the OBVIOUS size difference between the Spirit and Frontier sizers. The bag is the Baboon to the Moon Go Bag Mini. It’s pretty full, but not packed out. Thanks to my mom for helping with the demo.”

@wanderingswhimsy Showing the OBVIOUS size difference between the Spirit and Frontier sizers. The bag is the Baboon to the Moon Go Bag Mini. It’s pretty full, but not packed out. Thanks to my mom for helping with the demo. #spiritairlines #frontierairlines #personalitemspirit ♬ original sound – spexdx

Frontier or Spirit…which airline is worse…?

