Amazon Shopper Said The Company Raised Their Prices During Prime Day But Still Claimed They Were On Sale

Amazon Prime Day is something a lot of folks look forward to every year and they hope they can score some sweet deals on all kinds of products.

But maybe everything on that day isn’t exactly up to snuff…

A TikTokker named Katelyn shared a video and talked to viewers about why she wasn’t going to take part in 2024’s Amazon Prime Day.

Katelyn told viewers she had about 25 items in her online shopping cart before Amazon Prime Day and she took screenshots of everything and how much they cost.

But something didn’t add up when she checked on Prime Day…

Katelyn said, “When I got on this morning, I noticed that all they did was up the price and then keep it at its original price and tell me it’s on sale.”

She wasn’t happy about this and she said that Amazon needs to “do better.”

Here’s the video.

@kb.montalbano Amazon Prime im disappointed. Dont market prine day if all youre going to do is up the original price and “discount it” to itd original price. So disappointing. Thats not a deal #amazonprime #primedealsgonebad #amazonscams ♬ original sound – Katelyn Montalbano

