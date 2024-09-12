Boss Bombards Coworker With Calls And Texts To Cover A Shift And Demands Extra Work During Their Vacation, So She Ignores Him And Blocks His Number

Imagine clocking out after a grueling 10-hour shift, eager to see your long-distance boyfriend, only to have your new boss demand that you stay longer.

When she refused, things got messy fast.

Read on for the story!

AITA-For ignoring my boss and blocking his number on my vacation My boyfriend (29 m) and I (26 f) are currently long-distance. We take turns visiting each other. He came to see me after almost two months of not seeing each other. We finally were to make plans. I requested to have five days off which was approved from my job. I’ve worked there for six years. I’m a security guard at a department store. It was after my shift, and I was heading out quickly. I had to pick my bf up from the airport. I clocked out, and while I was saying bye to everyone.

See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya.

My new boss of 2 weeks stopped me, and he asked if I could cover a shift. Since one of my co-workers called in sick. We’re short-staffed, and he needs me to stay for a couple hours more. I had a 10-hour shift. I was exhausted. I responded no. I’m sorry, but I’m unable to do that, and I can’t stay late. I have covered shifts before in the past. I don’t mind, but I had somewhere to be. I mentioned I was picking up someone at the airport. He told me they could take an Uber. My boyfriend wouldn’t be happy with me if I did to him. Also he has no key to my apartment.

Priorities, right?

No one else wanted to stay, and I was the third person he asked to that said no. I said sorry, I can’t just tonight, another time. He called me a lousy worker, and I’m not a team player. I said, guess I’m not a team player and I walked passed him. I called out. I’ll see him in five days. While driving to the airport, I kept getting calls and texts from him; it got so bad that I had to pull over to turn off my phone. My boss wanted me to come back to work. I had to turn on my phone, so my boyfriend could contact me. My phone was flooded with text messages. Ding after ding I think I got close to 15 texts. I blocked his number.

Dude needs a lesson in boundaries.

I was so happy to see my bf. I was getting emails from my boss constantly when I was supposed to be my time off. I didn’t respond to and I rarely take vacation. One, he was asking me stuff that I didn’t know the answer to. Second, even if I did, I’m not telling him. I don’t know; I was starting to get petty. I still had fun with my boyfriend. When I went to work, my boss called me into his office. He blew up at me for being unprofessional, and he’s still new to this job. I should’ve helped or at least replied to the emails. I responded other people could’ve helped him. It’s not my responsibility when it’s my vacation time. I got my first write-up ever. Is this something I’m missing? Did I do something inherently wrong here? I’m actually considering to report him. He is still new to his job. Am I the a**hole?

Wow, this boss really crossed the line—15 texts during a much-needed vacation?

Redditors had some strong opinions on this one.

This persons ays he needs to be reported ASAP.

This person says this is just not right.

Reporting him does seem to be the logical option.

Guess who really deserved that write-up? Hint: It’s not the one on vacation.

If your boss doesn’t respect boundaries, sometimes you’ve got to set them yourself.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.