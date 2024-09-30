Cat Owner Claims To Have The Ultimate Tip To Get Rid Of Litter Box Odors For Good

I love cats, but they can be kind of…gross.

And if you’re a cat owner, you know that fighting litter box odors can be a big undertaking…but a TikTokker named Alexa thinks she might have the secret weapon to solve this problem!

Alexa said, “Something I discovered is if you put a DampRid on top or like near your litter box, it’s going to look like this after a month.”

She the showed viewers how her hack seemed to be working like a charm and added, “I think it really does help get that excess moisture and odor out of the air.”

Alexa added, “Now this goes to say that you still need to clean your litter boxes out daily, specially if you have multiple cats like me to keep that odor down because if you don’t, that odor’s gonna be there. That’s not gonna do anything.”

Sounds like good advice!

Check out the video.

And here’s how folks reacted.

One individual offered a tip.

This TikTokker doesn’t think any of this is necessary.

And another viewer shared their thoughts.

Get rid of those smells for good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!