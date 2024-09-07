Electrician Shared How They Know When An Amateur Has Worked On Your Electrical System. – ‘How do I guarantee something that you’ve played with?’

As someone who knows ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about electric work, I appreciate this video!

It comes to us from an electrician from Florida who was nice enough to post a video on TikTok and give people like myself a little heads-up about a secret he says other electricians don’t want folks to know about.

The man said that homeowners can tell if a non-professional electrician has worked on their home by one big sign: “Just so you know, this is how we know. Because we’ve got a warranty, I prefer to use the word guarantee, but we put all our screws up and down vertical.”

He added, “Because at an angle it will actually catch dust. And it just makes your house dirty. So we as electricians put them up and down every time.

The electrician continued, “We come into your house because you say something’s not working, and I walk in, and the screws are different? How do I guarantee something that you’ve played with? Or that your uncle that thinks he’s an electrician has played with? It’s just a sign that not an electrician installed this.”

Interesting!

Let’s take a look at the video.

