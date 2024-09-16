Fourth Grader Writes Brutally Honest Get-Well Card To Mean Librarian, And Somehow Avoids Punishment For His Zinger

Even as kids, we can have strong opinions that we feel compelled to share.

So, what would you do if you were tasked with creating a get-well-soon card for someone you didn’t like?

I think we all know how this clever fourth grader handles it.

Let’s check out what happened.

Not Bad for a fourth grader… A long time ago, when I was in grade school, we had a Librarian that I disliked as I saw her as a nagging mean-spirited person. She once took time off time to go to the Hospital for an undisclosed illness. My Teacher made it a class project for all of us to write Mrs. Smith a get-well card.

Here’s where they can’t hide their feelings.

Of course, I tried to refuse as I did not like the old lady, but I was threatened with punishment if I didn’t do the assignment. So, Mrs. Smith eventually returned after some time and thanked my class for all the nice cards, except one. My card read, “Dear Mrs. Smith, get well soon. So you can get sick again!” I can’t believe I was never punished for that.

Wow! That librarian must have been shocked!

Maybe the librarian will think twice about her attitude with the kids from now on.

