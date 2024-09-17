‘Free means free!’ – Target Shopper Has An Argument With An Employee Who Said An Item Was Discounted, Even Though It Said It Was Free

When a worker and a customer interpret the meaning of a label differently, things are bound to get tense.

That’s what happened in this video about a buy one get one promotion at Target.

“She pretty much told me that I don’t know how to read,” TikToker @thefoxypineapple, real name Tammy, explains in her viral video about a Target employee.

While ringing up her purchase, Tammy noticed a charge for an item that had been marked “FREE.”

“That’s not what it means,” The worker replied, explaining that free means a discount.

“We don’t give away stuff for free.” She rang it up for free, anyway.

But that isn’t the conclusion Tammy is looking for.

“Why did we have to argue about this? What is going on?”

Recording the video from inside her car, her stress is palpable.

“If you actually read it, it doesn’t say free,” the worker says.

“It clearly says, ‘FREE’ in big, bold letters,” she says and plays video of her demonstrating the many items with this label.

She also holds up the item she got to show that it has the same label.

“What is going on?” she asks her viewers. “Am I reading that wrong?

