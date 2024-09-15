September 14, 2024 at 11:40 pm

Gas Station Customer Thinks Some Stories Are Ripping Off Customers With A Pump Scam. – ‘What has the world become?’

by Matthew Gilligan

It seems like we learn about new gas station scams just about every other day…and here’s another one for you to chew on!

A TikTok user posted a video and warned viewers about something they think we should all be aware of when we fill up our cars.

The video shows a gas nozzle in a car and the text overlay reads, “POV: gas stations grinding off the last knob so you can’t pump slow anymore.”

The TikTokker then zoomed in on the gas pump and there is only one notch on the handle.

The caption reads, “What has the world become!?”

Check out the video.

@datsilvertaco

What has the world become! #spreadpositivity #blackouttint #blowthisuptiktok #moneyupnotyourfunnyup #viralvideo #lessfriendsmoremoney #ontop #clean #godisgood #cardetailing #fyp #gasstation

♬ original sound – SFP

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this individual likes it slooooooow.

Keep a close eye on those gas pumps!

