Trespassers Keep Riding Bikes All Over His Family’s Land, But When He Called the Police They Told Him To Chill Out And Let Them Have Their Fun

AITA for calling the police on trespassers? “My mom inherited a huge piece of land from her father. The land was originally acquired to be developed into a subdivision but my grandfather liked the land so he kept it for his family. While entered to become a land where all his kids and their kids would build homesteads on, when he passed away none of my moms siblings really wanted it, so my mom sold or just gave away their shares. I’m living on my own but came to visit my mom because both my mom and I are people who have not been around people and that wasn’t the case with my siblings or other relatives.

There are tons of trails on the property and I went to go walk with my dog and my moms dog (both off leash). My mom had told me that she has occasionally thought she heard motor bikes but she had never seen them so she didn’t know if were on our property and since she hasn’t seen them didn’t have anything to call police about. While on one of the trails a motor bike zoomed past me, almost hitting my dog. I yelled at them but they didn’t stop. After walking some more I heard what sounded like the guy coming back so I got out my phone ready to take a picture of him. When he drove past he realised this, slowed down and ask what I was doing. I told him I was taking a picture to show the police who I was just about to call. He quickly sped off. I did call the police and they said they wouldn’t be there for about 45 minutes to do an official report which was okay because it would take me while to walk back to the main house.

BTW any and all entrances to the property have clear signs that say it is private property not to trespass. About fifteen minutes later I was in a part of the trail that parallels a road and was near one of the back entrances we have. A truck was sitting at the entrance. It had a different dirt bike in the back of it. I couldn’t tell if someone was in the truck but I knew the Truck didn’t belong to anyone that was supposed to be there so I took a picture of the back license plate. A guy rolled down the window and asked if I was the same guy “who said something to his buddy” I said yes and that the police were already in their way because this was Private property and they were trespassing. The guy gave me the finger and drove off. When the police came the I explained that whole this was the first time seeing them, this wasn’t the first time my mom thinks they have been on our land. The officer basically told me I was wasting his time reporting such a minor thing, especially since it was Thanksgiving.

He said that I should let people have their fun. I reminded him that this was private property and these people were trespassing. He shrugged and said “well where do you expect people to ride their bikes around here when subdivisions are taking up all the land”. My mom and I want to report the office but, I wanted to come here and see if I’m being an ******* here in even calling the police on these people.”

