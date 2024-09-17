Her Best Friend Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her While Shopping For An Engagement Ring Because He Had Already Bought A Ring For Somebody Else

Finding your soulmate can be difficult, especially with all the cheaters out there!

This TikToker has a story about how a cheater got caught in the most unexpected way.

She starts off saying, “So you know those rings you hear about on TikTok, they’re called Darry Rings? You can only buy one for one person in your life.”

She goes on to explain, “The whole premise of the ring is that it’s for the love of your life. Like you can only buy it once.”

What a unique business idea, and very romantic. Until it’s not!

She talks about her friend who is going to get engaged, “She’s been dating this guy for two years. They live together and they’ve got to get engaged, right? And she said to him I want a ring from this company.”

That’s always nice when the girl knows what type of ring she wants. Very helpful.

When her friend and her friend’s boyfriend when to get the ring, there was trouble. She said, “So, he like goes to buy one with her next to him. The purchase was declined! Um, because it turns out weirdly he had already bought one!” She went on, “He bought one like very recently, like a month before.”

Wow! I bet the girlfriend was shocked!

Fortunately, she learned that he was cheating on her (and already engaged!) now instead of after the wedding!

The whole story is pretty crazy, check it out.

This guy is trash, let’s look at what the people in the comments have to say.

Yeah, she shouldn’t have been wanting to marry him in the first place!

Ohh, love is in the comments!

Right! Who has money for TWO engagement rings?

Never marry someone if you don’t trust them 100%.

