Her Boss Is A Bully And Yelled At Her In A Zoom Call, So She Gets Him To Stop Her By Turning On The Tears

AITA for crying deliberately when my boss takes out his temper at me? My boss started yelling at me in a zoom call about something. I’d been having a tough day, so I broke down and cried and stopped responding meaningfully.

It has a strangely pleasant effect.

He ended the call and then I realized it was the only thing that had ever gotten him to stop before screaming. So the next time he lost his temper, I could have controlled my tears, but i just let all my fear and tension and stress out and started quietly tearing up. Again, he shut up and hung up.

But not everyone finds it amusing.

Now has been the longest stretch of time that he hasn’t freaked out on me or a group I’ve been in. I was laughing about it with one of my friends and she thought it was manipulative to act like I’m gonna lose it whenever he does that. AITA?

I left the non-profit industry partly because so many people in it act like this boss. So toxic.

Let’s hope she’s just tiding things over until she can quit.

It’s sad. It’s appalling how so many people treat customer service workers.

I bet. Amy Adams did this on The Graham Norton Show and it was incredible to watch.

It’s also a downstream approach. It doesn’t prevent him from being this way. It just stops him when he does it.

He probably tells people that his company is like a family…

