Her Boss Made Her Work In The Office Again, So She Took Advantage Of Some Yummy Perks And Took A Bunch Home For The Whole Apartment

Working from home has become even more desirable since COVID and employers are running out of reasons to keep people from coming to the office.

The worker in this story found her boss’s excuse ridiculous, so she took advantage of it.

Check out how she leveraged one of the in-house benefits.

I cost you more if I work from home? Well, if you say so… I have been working remotely for about 18 months – since the beginning of COVID. I have a few autoimmune diseases and I am on immunosuppressants, so my work was super supportive of me being at home (or so I thought).

Unfortunately, things changed.

Eventually, things started opening up here in Canada and my work insisted I return to the office full-time. I said that I didn’t want to because I worked better from home, spent less money/time commuting and had better work-life balance — not to mention the fact it was safer. My boss said that remote workers are going to get paid less because they’re paying for them to take a spot in the office and now they’re paying for the overhead but nobody is taking the spot.

But at least her revenge was sweet.

It comes to the day that I return to the office and there are so many snacks for staff. Seeing as I “cost the company so much more at home” every single day I was in the office, I took a small stockpile of food and drinks home for me and my housemates. I also took some garbage bags, pens, and the cans for recycling.

Guess it would have cost you less to keep me at home like I suggested?

