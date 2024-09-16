Her Bossy Friend Wanted Gluten Free Pie For A Dinner Party, But She Baked A Regular Apple Pie Instead. Now The Friend Is Mad At Her For Being Inconsiderate.

Sometimes going out of the way for some people can really be an inconvenience.

How do you decide if you want to make the effort?

Well this girl didn’t bake special pie for her Celiac friend and the friend got pretty offended over the whole thing.

Check out the full story!

AITA for not considering my friend’s celiac disease when baking? So me and my friends had a dinner party and as per usual the people who are not hosting bring drinks/desert, and I brought a desert.

Everyone loved her tasty apple pie!

I decided to bake an apple pie because everyone liked them and mine are quite good. One of the people attending has celiac disease.

She knew it was too much unnecessary work for one person!

But I chose to make the pie normally because it was double the work to have to thoroughly clean everything once or twice. Also the ingredients with no lactose and gluten were a lot more expensive, and the dough would not come out well or as tasty if I used a bunch of replacements (baking is very ingredient-sensitive).

She warned her about the pie.

Be that as it may, when I arrived I explicitly told her that the pie was not made in any special way so I advised her not to eat it.

The friend was a little too offended at that.

She made a big deal out of it, called me an idiot and said that I could’ve at least made the effort, but I don’t see why I had to, since it wasn’t even her dinner party…

I guess the friend knows how she feels about their friendship.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user shares how her celiac friend was and how she never risked it.

This user knows that it’s hard to accommodate every allergy and issue.

This person has a list of important questions that might clarify the story.

This user thinks the girl could have made a little effort for her friend.

That’s an enlightening story!

Baking a little extra pie would have totally made that girl’s day.

She didn’t have to create a mess over it!