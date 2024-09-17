Her College Roommate Kept Eating Her Food Without Asking, So When She Got Fed Up She Sold All His Books

This is the kind of story that makes my blood boil…

Inconsiderate people, theft, and general rudeness: YUCK.

But don’t get too upset, because there’s a happy ending!

Read on to get all the details.

College roommate ate my food so I sold their books. “In 2010, while I was in college, I lived in off-campus housing with a male roommate who frequently had friends over which did not bother me, but their lack of common decency really frustrated me.

What?!?!

One week, I purchased a significant amount of groceries for myself. I had to go home for the weekend due to an emergency. Once I returned, all of my groceries were gone. After addressing the issue with my roommate, he assured me it wouldn’t happen again, but unfortunately, it continued to occur. This one time, my mother made me chicken and spinach. He asked me who made the chicken, I told him my mom, he said it was really good. I never gave him permission to eat my food. I started storing most of my food in my room. The breaking point came when my mother prepared a delicious meal of salmon, broccoli, and sweet potatoes for me. I left the food in the fridge while I went to campus to help make meals for the homeless.

Here we go again…

I should’ve packed him a sandwich. Once I returned home, I found my roommate’s friends enjoying my mother’s cooking and praising it. Feeling disrespected, I took matters into my own hands.

It was revenge time.

While my roommate was in class, I entered his room, collected all of his books and clickers (we used these back in the day for attendance and pop quizzes. It is like a remote connected to your student ID), and sold them to a resell bookstore on campus. After that, he never touched my stuff. Truth is that I would’ve never had an issue with sharing if he asked and saved me some of my food. They never asked and they always ate everything.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a good question…

This Reddit user has been there…

One reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

Petty revenge…

You gotta love it!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.