Her Daughter Shows Up 6 Hours Late To A Job Interview Without Calling, But Her Entitled Mom Demands That She Gets A Second Chance

Job interviews are all about making a good first impression, but some people didn’t seem to get the memo.

How would you react if someone showed up over six hours late to an interview without any warning?

Would you give them a second chance?

Or would you automatically know they’re not a good fit?

In the following story, a dog groomer finds herself in this very dilemma. Here’s how it all played out.

Daughter was 6 hours late to interview. EM yells at me for making her cry. So I’m 20F, and I am a dog groomer. Been one for 4 almost 5 years. The big thing in dog grooming is reputation, quality, and time management. Yesterday, we were expecting a girl to come in at 10 to try out as a dog groomer. She was promising. 23 or 25 years old. Worked as a dog groomer at other places. She didn’t show up till 4:30. No call. No nothing.

These are not good reasons to show up late.

She apparently had a hair appointment, and friends from out of town came in, so they got their nails done. She asked if she could groom now. I said no. I don’t think so. When she pressed, I said, “We don’t want or need you. There’s no need to reschedule your tryout.” I went back to get my last two dogs done. Apparently, she cried, and I was starting to feel bad. Her mom came in this morning demanding we give her a second chance. I told her, “Your daughter was 6 and a half hours late. That’s not something that works in dog grooming”. EM replied, “She was with friends. I’d think someone your age would understand that.”

The mom thought she was going to get her way.

Me: “Not when there’s a job interview. She didn’t call or anything.” At this point, I was ticked and over it. I had five dogs to get done. She said,” Well, there was no reason to make her cry!” I said I disagreed and got back to work. Apparently, she stayed up there and demanded we give her another shot. As head dog groomer, I said it was not going to happen. She eventually left, saying her daughter was too good for us. AITA?

Yikes! A quick phone call would’ve been nice.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit responded to this story.

This person has dealt with that level of entitlement before.

Excellent points!

Harsh, but so true!

According to this person, their mom would’ve had the opposite reaction.

She got what she deserved, and her mother was way out of line! The nerve of some people.

