Her Daughter’s Gen X Boyfriend Did Something Brave For Her After Someone Poured Wine On Her At A Wedding, But She’s Confused Why He Didn’t Do More

When someone wrongs you, the way you handle it probably has something to do with the way you grew up.

At least that’s what mom and TikToker @themedicarefamily thinks.

“Tell me if you think our generation would have handled this differently,” she says.

Her name is Sylvia Gordon and made a video about an unfortunate experience her daughter had at a wedding.

“My daughter went to a wedding where she was the guest,” she begins the story.

“She knows know one there.”

Her daughter and her boyfriend are in generation x.

“He’s a wonderful person,” she says to add context.

“No one could have a gripe with him.”

Could this be an infidelity thing?

“She’s his first girlfriend, so there’s no jealousy issues.”

“But the mother of the bride walks by with a full glass of wine, dumps it down my daughter’s dress and just keeps walking.”

Sylvia says, “She’s crying.”

So her boyfriend “takes his drink and pours it down the front of him.”

“I’m not condoning violence, but my generation would not have poured the drink down our own shirt.”

She doesn’t specify what exactly they would have done.

“I’m very confused about this new generation.”

Generations before her probably didn’t get her actions either. It’s the way it works.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

That sounds like an episode of Dynasty.

Classy, eh?

It’s like a romcom!

Poor mom. LOL

Oh, yes! I love that episode of The Office when Pam and Jim get married.

It’s the waste of wine that offends me.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!