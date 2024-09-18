Her Friend Made Her Vacation Miserable, So Her Family Made Sure The Friend Had An Uncomfortable Ride Home From The Airport

Never mess with someone’s mom!

Those are words to live by, my friends…

And this person learned that lesson in a major way!

Ready to see what happened: get started now!

Ruin my mom’s vacation? Hope you weren’t expecting a smooth ride home. “So my mom had been dog sitting for an acquaintance of hers because she broke up with her live-in boyfriend and kicked him out. Acquaintance will be known as Troll from here on out. Because of this unexpected breakup, though, Troll had hotels and plane tickets booked for a trip for 3 to Orlando and only 2 people to go (Troll and 9 year old son).

She saw an opportunity…

So, my mom seeing an opportunity, offered to go with her to help with costs and whatnot (and because my mom wanted to go to Universal). The Betrayal: Tickets are booked, flights are boarded, and they take off for Florida. Then comes the first control freak red flag: Mom isn’t allowed to tag Troll in any pictures or anything because Troll is afraid someone will break into her house. Mom brushes it off, just sends pictures to friends and family. But it gets worse. They bought 3 day passes for Universal and rented a car in Troll’s name only to “save some money.” Troll is massively overweight and doesn’t do well in the heat (why she decided Orlando in July was a good idea is beyond me).

This wasn’t going well…

So they go for a few hours a day before Troll complains that she’s too tired and hot and has to go back to the hotel to relax before going back to the park. Since the car is in Troll’s name and my mom was forced to chip in, she has no choice but to leave. Troll also makes an executive decision to stay at the hotel and do nothing but lay by the pool for a whole day of the vacation. My mom does not feel comfortable at all taking the car illegally, so she’s also forced to stay.

Jeez…

The last straw, however, was that the hotel offered a shuttle to and from the park. However, they only offered the shuttle twice in the morning and evening. Troll didn’t even tell my mom that and basically forced her to spend unnecessary money on the car and her priority parking because she can’t stand to stay at the park all day and won’t even get an Uber back to the hotel if she wanted to leave.

Troll also complained nonstop and effectively ruined my mom’s vacation by making it all about her.

It was time to get even…

The Revenge: Mom’s fiancé (MF) was tasked with picking them up from the airport. He drives a regular size Volkswagen. After listening to Mom’s tales of how miserable Troll made her, we decide that I need to be in the car to greet my dear mother. So, Troll is squished into the backseat with me and her son in the middle. MF also intentionally hits every possible bump on the way home.”

I don’t think that was a very smooth ride home…

She deserved every minute of that discomfort.

