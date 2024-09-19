Her Friend Took Advantage Of Her Offer Of Free Babysitting, So Now She Refuses To Watch The Kid At All

A stay-at-home mom offers to babysit her neighbor’s kid for free, but finds herself stuck waiting for hours after the dad comes home.

AITA for refusing to babysit my neighbors kid? I female 33 and my neighbor also female 33 have been friends for over a year now and sometimes we do things for each other‘s kids. She has been having a hard time finding someone to babysit her daughter because the daycare is close. I have no problem, babysitting the child (for free). My problem comes when the husband comes home and doesn’t come straight to pick her up until HOURS after he has come home.

They have asked me to babysit a couple more times, but I’m not sure how to say no I really don’t want to do it, but I also know that they will have to take time off from work if I don’t babysit since I’m the only choice they have right now. Am I overreacting or am I being an a**hole? Sometimes I feel like they’re talking advantage and I don’t like that feeling.

Ps the kid is 9 years old. How do you say how do you tell a person no without them getting angry or upset or making this situation awkward? Help. I am a stay at home mom.

