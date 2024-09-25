Her Mom Was Visiting And Moved All Her Furniture Twice While She Was Out, So She Moved All Of Her Mom’s Furniture To Teach Her A Lesson

For some reason, a lot of moms are really controlling and that doesn’t stop even when you’ve moved out.

The mom in this story takes the cake.

Check out her daughter putting her in her place.

Move my furniture, my turn My mum and dad were visiting me. She had moved nearly all of the furniture, books and even my bed around while I was at work. I angrily fixed what I could that night before going to bed.

But it wasn’t enough.

After I told her to not do that again, I put everything back. It took hours and she grumbled the whole time that it looked better her way. Their last day I left to run an errand. In the hour I was gone she’d done it again. She moved all my kitchen stuff around to where she liked it. Again, I told her off: my house, my rules. I went to visit their house 6 months later and did it to her. With Everything. It took me 7 hours. My step dad laughed his head off the whole time.

So she played her mother’s game.

We didn’t say anything when she got home, just sat watching tv and I asked her how was work. After touring her house, she looked at me and said “point taken.”

Here is what people are saying.

I liked this, too! I was surprised because she seems like a narcissist.

That’s fair!

That’s very true. I guess she didn’t like the consequences.

“So pure” as the kids would say.

This is the way to do it! Go Mom!

Sounds like your mom has too much time on her hands.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.