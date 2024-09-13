Her Neighbors Kept Leaving Their Trash Cans In Front Of Her Driveway, So She Decided To Return The Favor And Move Their Full Cans To Their Garage While They’re Out of Town

Sometimes, neighbors can be petty and selfish.

Often, the only way to deal with their shenanigans is by doing shenanigans yourself.

In the following story, we meet someone who’s not afraid to start a Trash Can War if need be.

Let’s check it out.

Trash can wars I closed on my first home in the beginning of July, met all of my neighbors since it was new construction and the whole block closed on the same day. Everyone seemed nice enough and my immediate neighbors were a nice family with two younger kids. I felt relieved because I had been worried about having a bad neighbor at a townhouse. That was until the 4th of July when I came home from dinner with my mom and saw a tent propped up from one edge of my immediate neighbor’s driveway to the edge of my driveway; approximately 4 feet into my property.

Oh boy.

They also had hung a clothes line with wet clothes across this tent which just made it worse. I didn’t say anything though and figured maybe this was just a celebration of the holiday and their new home and to their benefit the tent hasn’t been brought out again. Fast forward to the first trash day that next Friday. I went outside to put my cans out before work (sadly a chore I’ve never had to do and do not enjoy now that I have to) and see that my neighbor has their can protruding 2 inches into my driveway which again is 4 feet away from the edge of my property line. I do understand that space is tight but honestly they could put a can on each side of their driveway if they wanted to respect my space.

They were prioritizing their convenience and disregarding others’, clearly.

But I really don’t mind the can being in front of my property as long as they aren’t in front of the driveway. I have a grassy area on the other side of me so I am able to put both of my cans over there. Anyway, I had to move their cans over so that I could leave my driveway and it has been happening every other week since then. Last Wednesday, they put their cans out early I’m guessing so that they could go out of town for the long weekend. I pulled up to my house and decided that obviously they aren’t noticing that I am moving the cans out of my way or don’t care. So, this time I moved the cans over and decided that I would choose pettiness.

Justice is about to be served.

On Friday morning before work I moved both full cans up to their garage where they wouldn’t be emptied. They were overflowing with trash. Hope they didn’t need to get rid of any trash this week and I am looking forward to trash day!

Maybe talking could’ve helped, but sometimes people just won’t listen.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Someone comes up with yet another way to make them learn.

A commenter chimes in.

Another commenter also points out the property lines issue.

Someone shares they’ve also been in a Trash Can Wars.

Someone makes a suggestion.

Another commenter shares more petty solutions.

And someone points out this can be a dangerous game to play.

I think we know who won this battle.

It wasn’t the neighbor.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.