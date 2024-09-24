Her Neighbor’s Kid Makes A Huge Racket At All Hours, So She Leaves Them A Note Pleading For It To Stop. But They Ignore The Request And Now She Wants To Call The Cops Because Nothing Else Is Working.

Background noise is the worst. When it’s in your constant and in your own home.

You pay for it, which makes the racket even more intolerable.

See what this downstairs neighbor wants to try next after trying other methods.

WIBTA if i called police on my neighbors for their excessively noisy child. Recently my home life has been loud because I have new upstairs neighbors. Ever since they moved in it has been constant noise at all hours.

Being cautious doesn’t help.

For the first few months, I cut them some slack. I assumed they were probably getting situated, unpacking, moving furniture and hadn’t got a chance to put rugs down, etc. Sound carries quite a bit in an empty apartment so I was giving them some time. I got a noise machine and ear plugs.

So she reached out to them, to no avail.

Then I typed up a note saying: “Hey! Welcome to the complex. I am not sure if you are aware, but the sound really really carries in this building, and it has been super loud recently. If you could try to keep it down a little bit during the evening hours, that would be great.” Unfortunately, nothing changed. I left a second note and they put it back on my door. WIBTA for calling the police on them?

Here’s what people are saying.

You can’t convey volume that way. Get a decibel meeting and take a video of the reading.

I hope it’s grounds for breaking the lease.

Good question. Anonymity and letters can both be seen as passive aggressive as well as less effective than in-person.

People should know their lease very well.

Good idea. Just in case.

What’s that racket about?

