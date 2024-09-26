Her Sister Claims To Be The Cool Mom On Social Media, But Hides In A Bathroom From A Neighbor Kid In Real Life

We all know someone who likes to play the “cool mom” on social media, boasting about being the safe space for any kid in need.

But what happens when that image gets shattered by reality?

In this story, one woman calls out her sister for not walking the walk, and let’s just say… things got heated.

Check it out!

AITA for telling my sister she’s not really the kind of mom she says/thinks she is? My sister, we’ll call Kimantha (40s) is much older than me (mid 20s). Kimantha is a mom and it’s her whole personality. She constantly posts on social media that her home is open to any kid who might not feel like they have a place to go. She gets REAL into it and every 5th or so post is one of those memes about being the “cool” place to crash. Or that she wants to be the house where all the kids can just walk in and grab a soda. She has her kids’ friends call her Momma K. Whatever.

Nothing like a second mama…

Recently we were talking on the phone and she cursed and said, “Not again,” and said she had to be quiet so no one knew she was home. She then ranted about her neighbors who yell and scream all the time, and their daughter who we’ll call “Annabell” (7). I guess Annabell and Kimantha’s daughter “Petal” (8) are friends. Annabell comes over every day (or tries to), rings the bell and sits on the porch if they aren’t home, etc.

That seems…contradictory.

Kimantha said when Annabell comes over she’s always asking for food and Kimantha feeds her most days. Kimantha said that Annabell’s older sister “Betty (15?)” refuses to go in the house when the Dad is home (she will even sleep on their porch!). To me, this screams that these girls are at the very least food insecure, likely neglected, and possibly abused. Kimantha said that she was just done dealing with someone else’s kid. I laughed and said, “Ha, so much for all those Facebook posts, eh?” Oh…was she pissed.

Ohhh, here we go.

She asked me what I meant and I said that she posts about being the “cool mom” and the place all the neighborhood kids could crash but then when someone actually seems to need that safe place…she’s hiding in her bathroom and pretending she’s not at home. I said that I guess she’s not really the kind of mom she says she is. She. Went. Mental. Screaming at me about how I don’t know anything.

Yikes.

Granted, Kimantha said that she’d be fine with it if the girl didn’t “bully” Petal in school.

I asked her what Annabell had done to bully Petal, and she said that occasionally Annabell doesn’t sit with Petal at lunch and one time kicked mulch at her during recess. To me, these didn’t sound like bullying but like, typical playground conflicts…and frankly a pretty weak excuse and I told her so.

Yeah, excuses all the way.

Anyway, Kimantha isn’t talking to me currently and keeps sending me hateful texts about not knowing anything about kids. While I 100% don’t think she’s RESPONSIBLE for dealing with Annabell, I do think she’s being an a****le for saying she’s “that kind of mom” online, but then…not actually doing it when it’s happening in real life? So…AITA? ​

One thing is for sure: social media personas can crumble fast when the truth comes knocking (literally) at the door.

Reddit is conflicted.

This. person says they didn’t do anything wrong.

But this person implies that they’re actually the AH.

This person has a little logic behind the lash out.

Being the “cool mom” online? Easy.

Doing it in real life? Well, that’s another story entirely.

