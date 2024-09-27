His Neighbors Had Company Over For The Holidays And Asked If They Could Park On His Lawn, But They Got Upset When He Said No

The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time.

AITA for not letting my neighbor use my yard so her family can park their cars? My neighbor had company coming and offered to pay me a couple hundred bucks to let them park on our property. They also said if their family’s cars damaged my yard they’d come over and fix it.

I said no and we saw how cramped all the cars were and how muddy it was. The wife came back and pleaded with me to reconsider. She said that because I’d said no at Thanksgiving she’d had to call several relatives and tell them to make other plans. She said that this ruined a lot of plans for a lot of people.

I don’t celebrate the holidays and I don’t know these people. So I really don’t see how any of this is my problem or why I should care. AITA?

