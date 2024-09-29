His Roommate Had Her Sister Move In With Them Without Asking, And She Tried To Take Over His Room. So He Kicked Her Out And Now Both Sisters Are Upset.

When you are living with a roommate, it is important to communicate well and try to get along as much as possible.

What would you do if your roommate had their sister move in without discussing it with you, and then she tried to take over your room?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he kicked the sister out and now his original roommate is upset.

Read on for the full details.

AITA for Kicking Out My Roommate’s Twin Sister After She Took Over My Room? So I (29M), a second-generation Indo-Canadian, recently moved to the US for work.

Things were going great until I ended up in a house with these two ethnically Polish twins from the UK, Kasia and Nadia (both 27F). Kasia’s in med school, and Nadia just passed the bar and is practicing law. Both of them are smart, driven, and, yeah, they’re pretty attractive—not that it matters, but they do love their yoga pants. Just setting the scene here. Anyway, Kasia was my original roommate. We met through a mutual friend, and it seemed like a perfect setup. We split the rent 50/50, and I took the larger bedroom because I work from home at times and needed the space.

Everything was peachy until Nadia, the twin from hell, decided to move in after she broke up with her boyfriend. Without even asking me, mind you! Suddenly, Nadia was crashing on our couch every night. She was loud, always on the phone, and had a knack for using my stuff without asking. And let me tell you, nothing prepares you for finding your 8 AM Zoom meeting shirt on your roommate’s sister while she’s doing yoga in the living room. But here’s where things got heated: Kasia had to go on a two-week clinical rotation in another city, and she told Nadia she could take over her room. Fine, whatever, that was between them.

But then, Nadia decided that my room was “better for her mental health” or some nonsense because of the “natural light” and “feng shui.” So she started moving her stuff into MY room while I was at work. When I got home and saw this, I nearly lost it My bed, my desk, my PS5—all of it was shoved into the smaller bedroom, and Nadia had turned my room into her own little law office/yoga studio combo. Kasia, from wherever she was doing her rotation, thought this was all just “a big misunderstanding” and that we could “sort it out when she got back.” So, in my infinite wisdom (or maybe stupidity, you decide), I told Nadia she had 24 hours to get out. When she didn’t budge, I started moving her stuff back into the living room.

She flipped out, threatening to sue me for “unlawful eviction,” which I’m pretty sure isn’t a thing when you’re not even on the lease. The next morning, she was gone—along with Kasia’s expensive espresso machine, my favorite hoodie, and all the toilet paper in the house. Kasia is furious at me for “mishandling the situation” and says I’ve caused a rift between them. Nadia, now back at her ex’s place, is telling everyone I’m a jerk who “discriminates against Eastern Europeans.” So, Reddit, was I wrong for kicking out my roommate’s twin sister after she took over my room? AITA?

