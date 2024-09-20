His Wife Refuses to Remove The Tags On Their New Decor, So Her Husband Takes A Stand by Highlighting Every Annoying One Of Them
by Heather Hall
Sometimes, the littlest things turn into the biggest annoyances when you’re in a relationship.
What would you do if your spouse insisted on leaving those crinkly white tags on every pillow and blanket around the house?
Would you let it slide? Or would you find a subtle way to make a point?
In the following story, a husband finds himself in this very situation and decides to have some fun with it.
Let’s see what happened.
Wife wants to leave the tags on, so I made sure to leave every tag on
I noticed about a year ago my wife leaves the white crinkly tag on all home items we get… the pillows, the couch pillows, the beds’ pillows, the duvet, the extra long leather for show pillow, etc…
I have no clue why, but I ripped one off once in the beginning and she got all hot and bothered, so I didn’t do it again.
But the annoyance still stuck with me…
I hate these tags. I think they look cheap and after I realized it was a thing, they’re all I can see looking around our home.
I figured I’d play the “If you can’t beat em, join em” strategy. So I’ve made sure to turn the pillows to show the tags loud and proud.
Now you definitely can’t miss them when you walk around.
It wasn’t immediate, but eventually she got the idea.
Guests over looking at our nicely redone room?
Bam – that stupid leather long pillow at the front of the other show pillows has that tag sticking up front and center.
It’s taken a few months, but I think she’s realized what I’ve been doing and has jokingly said recently that I won and can go rip off all the tags…
Ripping a crinkly tag off has never felt so good, and a beer has never tasted so sweet.
Too funny! Looks like he made his point.
Here’s what the folks over at Reddit had to say about his antics.
Hopefully, most people know this.
They speak from experience.
Oh no! That’s one downside of removing the tag.
This is too funny!
Sure, they’re harmless, but what an eyesore!
It must’ve felt great to finally remove them!
