Hyundai Customer Had Her Car Stolen For A Second Time Even With Anti-Theft Software And Now She’s Livid

Call me crazy, but I thought anti-theft meant that things COULDN’T be stolen…

But what do I know?!?!

A woman named Alexis talked to TikTok viewers about how she’s not too happy with the folks at Hyundai because her vehicle that had anti-theft software, you guessed it, got stolen.

Alexis said her car was stolen a month ago and she just recently got it back.

She explained, “Ever since I got it back, whenever I park it, I kind of, like, look around. I’m like, ‘Did I park it there? Did I park it somewhere else? Because what if I just forgot where I parked? What if it’s stolen again?’”

She went grocery shopping and…it happened again.

Alexis showed viewers the door handle that had been removed from her car and said, “They didn’t break the window this time. They removed the ******* door handle.”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

Can this be considered false advertising…?

