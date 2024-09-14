McDonald’s Customer Got Tired of Waiting For His Ice Cream So He Went Behind The Counter And Served Himself

I have a confession to make…

I was eating at a restaurant in Chicago many moons ago with some friends and, for some reason, our waitress wouldn’t come back to our table to give us refills…at all.

Well, I was thirsty, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and go into the service area and top off my own drink…and no one even noticed!

That story from my glory days reminded me of the one you’re about to hear: it comes to us from a fella named Robert who just wanted an ice cream at McDonald’s.

The text overlay on the video reads, “My husband wanted ice cream. But he had to make it himself because they waited too long.”

The video shows Robert talking to another customer and he said, “I might help myself. It’s already paid, we’ll see how they’re gonna get it to you.”

Robert then put on a yellow safety vest, snuck behind the counter, and made himself an ice cream cone!

He’s a sly one!

Check out the video.

He did what he had to do…

And we’re here for it!

