Mechanic Said That Things Went Sideways When a Customer Asked Him To Install A Car Part That He Brought To The Shop

Why do some people think they know more than the experts they seek out for care?

It happens with doctors, lawyers, and especially with mechanics.

And this guy is really going through it!

A mechanic in Florida posted a video and talked to viewers about a customer who might have been a little too smart for their own good.

The customer asked the mechanic to install a power steering pump, but then things got weird…

The customer asked him if he was able to fix the problem and the mechanic replied, “I don’t know. You just asked me to install the part. That’s what I did. We’ll find out.”

But there were other issues: the mechanic saw that the car’s water pump was loose and the leak was coming from the coolant, not the power steering fluid like the customer thought.

It sounds like the mechanic was going to let the customer leave with the car’s issues unfixed and he said, “You gotta love it when the customer provides their own parts and diagnoses their own problems.”

Check out what he had to say.

Mechanics love it when you think you know more than they do about cars…

