Neighbors Go All Out With Flashing Halloween Lights, And When She Asks Them To Tone It Down For Daughter’s Epilepsy, They Refuse

AITA for asking my neighbors to tone down their Halloween lights? I recently moved into a new neighborhood and this is our first Halloween here. We learned just yesterday that my neighbors across the street go all out for the holiday. It isn’t just a lot of decorations, but a lot of flashing and strobing lights. It’s all over their roof, lawn, porch, just about every inch of their house. It gets a lot of people to come by and look, but that isn’t the issue. The issue is that my daughter (6F) has epilepsy.

I went over and asked last night if they could maybe run the lights for only an hour or two, or replace some of the strobing lights with regular ones. I even offered to pay for the replacements. I explained that I’m worried if my daughter looks out her window or goes outside, it might trigger her epilepsy. My old neighborhood was great and while they celebrated Halloween, they never went this wild. I’m worried my daughter won’t be able to go trick or treating in our new block.

My neighbor and his wife (late 20s?) got mad and asked how could I have the audacity to ask. They called me a Karen. When I said I was just worried about my daughter, they told me to mind my own business and just shut my blinds/close my curtains. They slammed the door in my face before I could argue further.

Flash forward to today, I was talking to my coworker about it and she said I was an a****le and am a Karen for asking.

She said that they’re right, it’s none of my business and the world doesn’t revolve around my daughter so I shouldn’t expect them to change their Halloween decorations and traditions just because my daughter might or might not be triggered by it. But… I don’t know. I’m just worried about my daughter’s epilepsy possibly being triggered. Reddit, AITA?

