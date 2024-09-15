One Teen Was Always Hogging The Cool Ranch Doritios, So Her Sibling Decided To Lick All The Seasoning Off Of Them To Get Her Back

Siblings aren’t always good at sharing especially when it’s something they both really like.

In today’s story, two siblings really love Cool Ranch Doritos, but when one of the siblings decides to get revenge, it ends up backfiring.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Cool Ranch Doritos When my sister and I were in middle school (she’s 1 year my senior), our favorite snack was Cool Ranch Doritos. Most of the time, my mom would keep a bag in the pantry for us. In a perfect world, my sister and I would’ve split the bag 50/50, but that never seemed to happen. My sister would usually eat more than her share, and she’d even kill an entire bag with her friends without any regard for me. I’d complain to my mom that I wasn’t getting the Doritos that I was entitled to. She’d tell my sister to stop hogging them, but that never worked. I remember being upset often because no matter what I did, my sister always seemed to beat me to the Doritos.

OP got to a new bag of Doritos first but didn’t eat them.

But one day, I got home from school before my sister. I noticed that there was a brand new, unopened bag of Doritos in the pantry. So I did what any person experiencing my frustration would’ve done in this situation: I opened the bag, licked all of the seasoning off of each Dorito, set them off to the side on a pile of paper towels to air dry, dumped the residual seasoning out of the bag, then put the Doritos back into the bag afterwards and secured it with a Chip Clip.

OP’s sister and her friend started to eat the Doritos.

My sister arrived home shortly thereafter with her friend. She eventually went to the pantry, grabbed the Doritos, and plopped down onto the couch with her friend. They began eating the Doritos. I stood from afar, watching them. They were like two vultures tearing apart a dead raccoon. I managed to stifle my laughter until my sister’s friend blurted out “THESE DON’T TASTE LIKE ANYTHING!”

OP told her sister what she had done.

I ran in there. Time to claim my victory. Tears of joy running down my face. Snot dripping out of my nose. The whole nine. Laughing maniacally, I looked at them and said “Cuz I licked all the seasoning off!”

OP ended up getting punished in two ways.

My sister yelled “MOMMMM,” and her friend looked at me like I was crazy. Fast forward: I was punished afterwards. Totally worth it. But the real punishment was that I no longer liked those Doritos due to the thick film the seasoning left on my tongue for a few days. No matter how many times I brushed and used mouthwash, my mouth still tasted like a wet armpit.

That does not sound like it was worth it in the end. The sister basically won because now OP doesn’t even want the Doritos.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

I’m still not convinced no longer liking the chips was worth the revenge.

