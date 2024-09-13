September 13, 2024 at 3:20 am

Parent Charges Three Daughters Rent, But Gives College-Bound Son A Free Ride. Now The Girls Think It’s A Double Standard.

by Diana Whelan

When it comes to kids, fairness can be a tricky balance.

This parent thought he had it all figured out: go to college, and he’d cover the costs; skip it, and you’d better start paying rent.

But with three daughters working and paying their way, and one son heading to college rent-free, the family dynamics just got a lot more complicated.

Read on for what happened…

AITA for forcing 3 of my kids to get a job and charging rent but not the other?

I always told my kids that if they go to college, I’ll take care of everything else. Told them that since they were little kids.

Now I have 4 kids. 3 daughter and 1 son.

The 3 oldest (the daughters) decided college wasn’t for them. I understood but I told them they can’t just sit in my house.

I made them get jobs and I charge them rent: 200 a month.

Seems reasonable.

They’re all doing well but they all still live in the house.

My youngest is 18. That’s the boy. He graduated 3 months ago but just got accepted into a college.

I did not force him to get a job as I said if they go to school I’ll literally do everything else.

He himself decided he wanted a job. He works at Fedex and makes about 300 a week.

I don’t charge him rent and I’m still gonna try to take care of him until he’s done with college.

So goal-oriented!

My daughters are more than mad that he’s not paying anything. They believe him having a job means he can pay something.

They also believe I shouldn’t take care of everything for him if he has a job and he’s not paying rent.

I’m not charging him rent because he’s going to school. Him getting a job changes nothing in my mind.

He simply saw this as a golden opportunity and is running with it.

What a pickle.

AITA for forcing my daughter to get a job and charge rent while my son doesn’t have to pay anything because he went to school?

Ah, a classic case of promises made versus sibling rivalry.

Though everyone’s mad, Reddit’s verdict is that Mom is not the AH here.

This person says a deal’s a deal.

This person points out the rent is an all-time low.

This person says she’d even increase it!

Fair’s fair—hit the books, skip the rent.

Mom’s just playing by the rules.

