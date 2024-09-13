Parent Charges Three Daughters Rent, But Gives College-Bound Son A Free Ride. Now The Girls Think It’s A Double Standard.

When it comes to kids, fairness can be a tricky balance.

AITA for forcing 3 of my kids to get a job and charging rent but not the other? I always told my kids that if they go to college, I’ll take care of everything else. Told them that since they were little kids. Now I have 4 kids. 3 daughter and 1 son. The 3 oldest (the daughters) decided college wasn’t for them. I understood but I told them they can’t just sit in my house. I made them get jobs and I charge them rent: 200 a month.

They’re all doing well but they all still live in the house. My youngest is 18. That’s the boy. He graduated 3 months ago but just got accepted into a college. I did not force him to get a job as I said if they go to school I’ll literally do everything else. He himself decided he wanted a job. He works at Fedex and makes about 300 a week. I don’t charge him rent and I’m still gonna try to take care of him until he’s done with college.

My daughters are more than mad that he’s not paying anything. They believe him having a job means he can pay something. They also believe I shouldn’t take care of everything for him if he has a job and he’s not paying rent. I’m not charging him rent because he’s going to school. Him getting a job changes nothing in my mind. He simply saw this as a golden opportunity and is running with it.

AITA for forcing my daughter to get a job and charge rent while my son doesn’t have to pay anything because he went to school?

