Professional Singer Agreed To Sing For Free At Friend’s Wedding, But Their Friendship Ended And The Bride Still Wants Her To Honor The Promise

If you were uninvited to a friend’s wedding after a fight, one of the things that would console you would probably be: “Well, at least now I don’t have to buy them an expensive gift!”

… But what if they asked you for a gift anyway?

A woman shared that their ex-friend requested, a singer, to sing at her wedding for free even after it was established the friendship was over.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not performing at my ex-friends wedding? A friend of mine of nearly 10 years recently got engaged and started planning a wedding for the summer of 2025. She asked me to be her bridesmaid at the wedding and I happily said yes. When planning the wedding I asked if they would prefer a traditional wedding gift, or would they want some assistance with the wedding. I am a singer at a wedding band, and we have performed for free for friends and family before and we offered to play a set in exchange for food. She was very excited about the idea.

Who wouldn’t be? It’s a great deal.

However, at the engagement party, I got into a huge fight with the fiancé. To the point in which my friend kicked me out of the wedding party. And later the entire wedding. It’s fine. I couldn’t pretend to be happy for them at the wedding; it’s their day, and if they don’t want me there, it’s okay. I however assumed that since I am no longer welcome at the wedding, I am not required to give a gift either. My former friend (her words) insisted that since they had “booked” us, we were required to perform at her wedding. For free.

If you didn’t pay them, you didn’t book them. Awkward…

I told her that we only perform for free for friends and family, and even they pay for accommodation and travel as well as provide us with food at the event. If she wants us to perform, it’ll be the standard fee since we are not friends. We have an opening to take the wedding, but we are not doing it for free. Since then, she has bath-mouthed us to all our mutual friends. They think that to keep the peace, we should just do it, as we had promised. AITA?

Imagine handing a microphone to an upset “ex-friend” at your wedding: how brave (or insane) is that?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A reader asks a pertinent question.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

Another reader chimes in.

Another commenter raises good points.

Someone gives an interesting suggestion.

This is very true.

Maybe don’t ruin things with your friend who’s a wedding singer right before your wedding?

Seems like a no-brainer, to be honest.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.