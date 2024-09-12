Rude Nurse Belittles And Yells At Man Who Tries To Help Her Take Care Of A Patient. Little Does She Know That Man Is Her Boss.

You never really know who you’re talking to, so it’s always best to present your nicest self to whoever you’re dealing with.

Because if you don’t, you may have unknowingly offended someone who could do you a favor in the future, or even worse, your boss!

Well that’s exactly what happened when this user supervised a different shift, and encountered an oblivious employee who insulted him right to his face without realizing he was the boss!

Check it out!

They don’t know I’m their boss. I work at a facility with children with ASD. So due to HIPAA this will be very vague. We are short staffed on this particular day and I volunteered to stay late to help with coverage so one of the children can make an important doctor visit. Normally I am a supervisor of a different shift and oversee the people that I was filling in for. We are a fairly large company with awful turnaround so people and titles get lost in the day-to-day all the time. On top of the chaos that our clients already stir up on a daily basis.

Because of this, a particular employee didn’t quite realize who she was speaking to!

So I am with my assigned child and this new lady comes out and immediately lays into me about how I have to do these things and those things. Starts questioning if I even know what I’m doing. All the while ignoring the client she is suppose to be watching. I tried correcting her. Tried to explain that what she was doing was improper and a danger to the child In this instance, it’s a child who frequently chokes on food and she’s not preparing his food properly.

But she was none too receptive of OP’s correction…

All the guidance I was attempting to give her, despite the disrespect and talking down to me, was met with huffs and puffs and her storming off mumbling insults she thinks I don’t hear. I just laugh and ensure not only my child, but the rest of her’s are safe. After all, I only have to wait an hour or two before I leave. And I’m patient…and petty. This behavior continues the entire two hours.

If anything, her behavior got worse, despite OP’s attempts at guidance…

She leaves her child unattended a dozen times, ignores all my guidance, tries bossing me around, hurls insults, gets attacked by her child (many of our clients are violent). And I still step in and rescue her so everyone is at the bare minimum at least….safe. I never once told her how long I’ve been there. Nor what my position is. I simply thanked her for the advice and smiled. And in the spirit of patience, and embracing my inner demons, I will now wait until the day she ends walking into my office. It will be glorious.

Talk about a jump-scare! The guy you’ve been talking down to all day is the one doing your performance review. I think I’d quit on the spot!

Reddit said it sounded like this woman was harming the children more than she was helping them.

Another user agreed, saying if she treated OP this way, there was no telling to how she would treat the kids.

This user said they can’t wait for this nurse to be called into OP’s office on a disciplinary infraction.

Finally, this user agreed and said that hopefully she would be looking for a new job sometime soon.

Well, that backfired!

