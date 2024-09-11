She Can’t Stand One Of Her Aunts, So She Makes Sure To Buy Her A “Special” Card For Every Holiday

We all have that aunt, uncle, or another extended family member that is hard to get along with, but since they’re family, we try our best to keep the peace.

This woman was tired of biting her tongue, though, and came up with a creative way of letting her aunt know how annoying she was.

Check out the details below.

Secret petty revenge against “aunty” Without going into too much detail, there is an aunty in my family who I despise. To keep the peace, we still send her birthday and Christmas cards. But she is the only aunt who gets to be named “Aunty” (not with the “-ie” spelling) when addressed in writing.

They have a special reason for it.

Why? Because “Aunty” is only a single letter off the word ***. And yes, we’re always on the lookout for those special “aunty” cards where it’s printed in fancy cursive and actually looks like THAT word.

The aunt thinks it makes her more special than the others.

She hasn’t cottoned on yet, and thinks she’s special because all the other aunts are addressed in writing with “Auntie.” And she’s the only one that gets the ‘special’ spelling. She may never find out, but I don’t mind. This is purely for myself, and I smile every time I write her a card.

Sometimes, pettiness requires a different level of creativity!

You just have to not care about how it lands.

