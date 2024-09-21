She Found Out A Single Mom Working For Her Sandwich Shop Was Taking Bread That Was Going to Be Thrown Away, So She Tried To Fire Her For The “Theft”

This story is a bummer…

AITA for firing an employee for stealing leftovers? “My (27F) husband’s of 3 years’ father is an entrepreneur who, among his businesses in numerous industries, has several sandwich shops spread out throughout two states. Last year, my husband and his dad opened a new location, and he and I were put in charge of being the ultimate decision makers regarding day to day operations of that location. My husband is the one with a MBA but he has his hands full managing properties that his dad owns so I’ve been the one who pays the most attention to details.

While I trust the manager we hired, I sometimes go through the security camera footage of the store for extra assurance purposes. My husband never has the time to do so, but I can easily do so. Our shop is not open on Sundays so inventory that we have has to be thrown out because it cannot be served on Monday.

The other day I realized that on one Saturday night an employee who regularly closed was throwing out meats but would shove bread into a bag and presumably take it home. Another employee saw this happen and never reported it. I ended up confronting the other employee first, who has been here longer. She admitted it was true but that she thought because it was peanuts compared to the bread and meats being thrown out that this was somebody just trying to feed themselves. I confronted the employee who did it and she said she was sorry but she was a single mom and that she thought it was going in the trash anyway. She also said that she wasn’t making enough to not qualify for food stamps but that it was still not enough with a growing child and she often had to skip meals.

I left that meeting angry that the employee didn’t seem to understand she was essentially stealing. I called the manager and said that he should have made it clear that stealing was unacceptable and to fire her. He seemed dismayed and said that we should give her a warning and give her a chance to not do it again. But I was honestly done with it because we pay well for what she does and she cannot say her issues entitled her to get away with this. AITA?”

