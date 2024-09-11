She Wanted Her New Stepdaughter To Be At Her Wedding, But The Girl’s Mother Called The Mother-In-Law

Getting married is a big deal, and it’s natural to want your family to be a part of it.

For this couple, things took a turn when the groom’s ex refused to let their daughter attend the wedding.

And his mother’s involvement made the situation even more interesting.

You’re going to want the details on this one!

You want to be the daughter in law to my husband’s family? I’ll tell your fiancé! My husband and I have been married for some years. Before we got together, he told me he had a daughter from a previous relationship. I understood and still chose to be with him. He is a great father to his daughter and I love her with all my heart. My stepdaughter is kind, smart and considerate. Her mother on the hand not so much.

At first, everything was fine as far as seeing the step-daughter.

When we first began dating, he had no issues with seeing his daughter. Once we got engaged, that’s when trouble began to start. Even though she’s engaged she basically tried to ruin his relationship with his daughter. She would intentionally not let him see her and even kept her away for 9 months. She took him to court for child support as well as a set time to finally get to see his daughter. I thought everything would be fine.

The girl’s mother didn’t want her at the wedding.

Come time for us to get married, and we asked if daughter could attend wedding. We asked 2 months in advance. No answer, no text message, just left on read. This was the week he was suppose to have her for holiday and we basically got ignored due to her mother not wanting her to be there.

She and her husband really wanted the stepdaughter to be at the wedding.

We ended up having a wedding without her. I could tell my husband was heartbroken because he wanted her to be a part of our day. I was crushed myself because I also wanted her to be there.

Her mother-in-law got a call from the girl’s mother.

I receive a phone call from my MIL a day after the wedding stating that stepdaughter’s mother had called and said even though my husband got married she will ALWAYS be her daughter in law, not me. In response my MIL laughed her off the phone.

They finally saw the stepdaughter on Christmas.

The following day was Christmas. We picked up my stepdaughter and brought her to our home to open presents. After that we had to take her back to meet her mother. Upon arriving we were met by stepdaughters mother’s fiancé congratulating us on our nuptials.

She hardly ever talks to the girl’s mother.

The mother steps out the car and asks if she could talk to me. A little back story, I never speak to her. A hello and goodbye is basically all I say. I have no desire to speak to her due to her attitude as well as calling me out my name. My stepdaughter gets in the car and her mother proceeds to congratulate us as well.

She told the fiancé what the girl’s mother did.

She asks if we could do a double date so she could get to know me. I tell her no thank you. They both proceed to call me rude. I then proceed to explain how she made a phone call to my MIL about how she will ALWAYS be the daughter in law not me. The look on her fiancés face was PRICELESS. You both should have left it at no. I can humbly decline. Now both of you look stupid.

I feel bad that the stepdaughter didn’t get to go to the wedding.

It’s too bad the stepdaughter is caught in the middle.

She might need therapy.

