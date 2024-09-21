She Was Mad Her Husband Didn’t Pick Her Up At The Airport, So She Got Ice Cream With His Brother When She Got Back

Being apart from your spouse for a long time is hard, so it’s supposed to be a happy time when you are together again.

But sometimes it isn’t for any number of reasons.

Check out how the person in this story prevented a joyful reunion.

AITA for going to get ice cream instead of going home after my flight landed? I hadn’t seen my husband in a month as I was staying with my sister. He promised he would pick me up from the airport and we would spend time together, but he sent his brother instead.

She started playing games.

I asked him if his brother if we could go and get ice cream before we went home. He didn’t seem to want to go but I suggested I take an Uber if he had plans so he agreed and we went and got ice cream. When I finally got home my husband was there and annoyed.

And it didn’t go over well.

He wanted to know why I hadn’t come home immediately and said he had cleared his schedule for the evening so we could spend time together like I had asked. I told him I assumed he was busy since he didn’t come to the airport, but he’s still upset with me and with his brother for taking me to get ice cream. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Yes. But that’s not how you play her game.

Haha! Even if they weren’t, why make it look like you are?

I don’t know. I have had ice cream emergencies.

I really hate when people put someone innocent in a difficult situation for stupid reasons.

True, but I suspect that he did tell her and she conveniently left that out of her story.

So when is the divorce?

