She’s The Legal Guardian For Her Husband’s Brother And Sister, But Her Mom Doesn’t Want To Include Them In The Family Vacation

Going on a family vacation that is more of a family reunion can be fun, but it can also be stressful especially when not everyone in the family is invited.

In today’s story, one woman’s mom doesn’t want her and her husband to bring her husband’s teenage brother and sister, and it’s causing a lot of drama.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for insisting my BIL and SIL have to come? My husband’s parents died in this car accident right after we was married. He had two younger siblings that were 13 and 15. So we moved into the home, and raised them and we get the death benefit to help out. So now I’m 26 and they are 15 & 17. I don’t know what my family deal is, but they have always treated them kind of bad. I know they really aren’t my parent’s grandchildren, but I am legally their guardian and they are orphans. I’m in no way resentful of the situation.

OP’s mom wants her to go on vacation without the teens.

My mom planned a vacation to Disney World and Universal Studios for the family. We are all staying in separate hotels, and it’s around Halloween (Fall Break). My mom never said anything and I assumed the teens could come, but mom just said it’s for family only and my husband and I were invited but not the teens. I told my mom they are my family, and my brother and sister are bringing their kids. My mom said the teens would make things uncomfortable because my siblings are much younger.

OP’s mom doesn’t want the teens to go even though OP is paying for them.

I told my mom she can’t seriously expect us to leave the teens at home, and if I’m paying, why does it matter? My mom said none of the other siblings of the spouses are going, and it’s just to awkward for our family involved, and they understand if we can sit it out. I have already told the teens we are going. We have reservations, park tickets and plane tickets.

OP thinks her mom is being “selfish.”

My mom said she just wanted some family time without the teens constantly tagging along, and I should understand that. I told my mom she straight up sounded selfish and evil right now, so I guess she needs to get her priorities in order. Mom told me the rest of my family agrees. I told them that’s if they choose not to hang with us on vacation but that doesn’t change what I think about them.

Considering the circumstances, it seems cruel not to include the orphaned teens on the family vacation.

Let’s see how Reddit responds…

I would go on the vacation with the teens. That’s the right thing to do.

