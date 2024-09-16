Starbucks Customer Isn’t Happy About The Company’s New Cold Cups. – ‘I walked up there like, what is this?’
Did you know that Starbucks has new cold cups?
I did not, but I do now after watching a viral video from a TikTok user who wasn’t too thrilled about this development.
Her name is Bay and she posted a video on the social media platform and expressed her dissatisfaction with the coffee chain’s new addition.
Bay said, “Public service announcement: These are the new cold cups at Starbucks. Anytime you get a cold beverage, you’re getting this cup. I was so flabbergasted. I walked up there like, ‘What is this?’”
Sam said she thinks the new cup is like a UFO or a spaceship and she said the new addition will only lead to mix-ups when customers pick up mobile orders.
This doesn’t sound good…
Check out the video.
Bay posted a follow-up video and said that she learned Starbucks is only testing out the new cups at certain stores.
She added that she’s not a fan of the new cups because “It does not taste the same; it is not as refreshing. This cup mixed with the paper straw is a no-go, and I’m questioning if I’m going back.”
