The Building Handyman Won’t Stop Parking In Their Spot, And When They Had Enough They Blocked His Car In For The Night

Park in my spot, you’re walking home. “Backstory: a “handyman” (he’s not very good) is working on the home where I rent a room. I have 4 roommates including the woman who owns the home, so parking can get a bit tight around the house. We each have our own assigned parking spots for the house and are only allowed one car per person to keep it easy. If you have guests, they park down the street or off the side street.

In addition, this handyman is having *** with the lady who owns the house, and I have no problem with this as he does it on his off time and it’s not my business. I live in the house I don’t manage it and people can do what they want. But this handyman parks in my spot when I’m not at home (at work or out for dinner). I’ve told him and he still parks there. So I got home today and was called back into work to fix an issue, which I happily did and stopped off for dinner afterwards. After eating and work, about 1.5 hours had passed.

When I pulled up to park, his truck is sitting in my spot. I know why he’s here, he’s having *** with the owner, which again no issues with me, but again he’s in my spot. So I pulled in front of his truck, so it’s horizontal to the front of the truck. I have to work at 5:30 am (or at least get up) and I go to bed early as a result. Hope he’s done with his business before I go to bed tonight, cause once I’m in, I’m not moving. The clock’s ticking…”

