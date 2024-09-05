September 5, 2024 at 11:48 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 804

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Hugh Jackman recreates the meme
Quetzalcoatl show in Mexico City
Eminen made out of 7,000 M&Ms
A glimpse into the 1908 Olympic Games
What’s your next bite?
How to Paint – The Landlord Edition
A new Paw Firm has opened
Log engages non-driven wheels to unstick truck
Dog and fish hybrid?
Koshu pink grapes
Rest a bit. There’s nothing you can do anyway.
Keeping the city clean and looking fabulous doing it
One way to peel a watermelon
Now wear that hat again
“I’m trying!”
Al Capone’s prison cell
Natural pyrite cubes
It’s all about how you work it
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

102-Year-Old Farmer Charms The Internet, Shares What World War II Was Like
31 People Relay the Creepiest True Things They’ve Learned
NASA weighs Boeing vs. SpaceX choice in bringing back Starliner astronauts
Stop Checking Your 401k So Much
These reviled birds of prey literally save people’s lives
Sleep secrets: should you ever tell someone you dreamt about them?
Teacher spends 1800 hours building the hovercraft of his childhood dreams
Making Waves: A Page-Turning History of the Beach Read
The Meatfluencers Who’ve Sworn Off Veggies
Homeowners Share the Most Ridiculous HOA Rules They’ve Had to Deal With

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

