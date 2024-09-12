September 12, 2024 at 10:19 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 805

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Notoriously bad handwriting
What kind of a stance is this?
1970s yoga
Gondolier crosses a low bridge
The sneaky buggers
There’s nothing stronger than a baby’s grip
Kinzu Bridge State Park, Pennsylvania
Big cow hug
Why you always leave something in the reserve tank
Clarification is key
Bending a giant steel rod
The work of a professional problem solver
Interactive topography sandbox
A very small witch
Rallying
You may be cool, but you’ll never be as cool as this dude
Slow motion fencing
We all knew it
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Meet The People Who Actually Operated On Themselves And Lived
Tthe Met celebrates Japanese poetry, calligraphy and painting
Quirky, sometimes edgy popcorn buckets are now part of the moviegoing experience
How to block websites on your home network
Sea Lions With Cameras Collect Valuable (and Adorable) Footage of the Ocean Floor
Only child stigma, debunked
Bethesda becomes first Microsoft game studio to unionize
15 People Share Their “I Did It for Nothing” Moments
All the Ways to Tell a Picture Was Made With AI
The Weird Internet Artifacts Of Yore That Kids Today Simply Can’t Understand

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

