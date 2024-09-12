The Shirk Report – Volume 805
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Notoriously bad handwriting
– What kind of a stance is this?
– 1970s yoga
– Gondolier crosses a low bridge
– The sneaky buggers
– There’s nothing stronger than a baby’s grip
– Kinzu Bridge State Park, Pennsylvania
– Big cow hug
– Why you always leave something in the reserve tank
– Clarification is key
– Bending a giant steel rod
– The work of a professional problem solver
– Interactive topography sandbox
– A very small witch
– Rallying
– You may be cool, but you’ll never be as cool as this dude
– Slow motion fencing
– We all knew it
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Meet The People Who Actually Operated On Themselves And Lived
– Tthe Met celebrates Japanese poetry, calligraphy and painting
– Quirky, sometimes edgy popcorn buckets are now part of the moviegoing experience
– How to block websites on your home network
– Sea Lions With Cameras Collect Valuable (and Adorable) Footage of the Ocean Floor
– Only child stigma, debunked
– Bethesda becomes first Microsoft game studio to unionize
– 15 People Share Their “I Did It for Nothing” Moments
– All the Ways to Tell a Picture Was Made With AI
– The Weird Internet Artifacts Of Yore That Kids Today Simply Can’t Understand
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.