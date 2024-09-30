Their Family Members Kept Pushing Their Beliefs On Them, So They Decided to Entertain Them With a Unique Thanksgiving Dinner Prayer

Who’s ready for a chuckle?!?!

Short but sweet Thanksgiving prayer revenge. “Growing up in a religious family, I’ve had my fair share of dinner prayers. My relatives know I’m not religious in any way (agnostic) and have been that way since I was 11. They loved to target me knowing my parents would force me to go along and just do the prayer.

By the time I was 19, I was tired of leading the prayer so I did my petty revenge. Being 2011, Skyrim had just come out and I had put a good 50 hours into it, leading into my petty revenge. When they asked me to lead prayer, I got a big grin on my face, exclaimed “Sure!” and led them with this: “Sweet Mother, sweet Mother, send your child unto me, for the sins of the unworthy must be baptized in blood and fear.”

I watched the looks on their faces change from confusion to disgust to anger, all while I felt my cousin next to me shaking from trying to hold in laughter. I was never asked to do it again!”

