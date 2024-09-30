September 30, 2024 at 12:49 am

Their Family Members Kept Pushing Their Beliefs On Them, So They Decided to Entertain Them With a Unique Thanksgiving Dinner Prayer

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Shutterstock

Who’s ready for a chuckle?!?!

I knew you would be!

And you’re in the right place, amigo…

Enjoy this story from Reddit and be prepared to LOL!

Short but sweet Thanksgiving prayer revenge.

“Growing up in a religious family, I’ve had my fair share of dinner prayers.

My relatives know I’m not religious in any way (agnostic) and have been that way since I was 11.

They loved to target me knowing my parents would force me to go along and just do the prayer.

They were over the whole thing.

By the time I was 19, I was tired of leading the prayer so I did my petty revenge.

Being 2011, Skyrim had just come out and I had put a good 50 hours into it, leading into my petty revenge.

When they asked me to lead prayer, I got a big grin on my face, exclaimed “Sure!” and led them with this:

“Sweet Mother, sweet Mother, send your child unto me, for the sins of the unworthy must be baptized in blood and fear.”

Did you guys like it?!?!

I watched the looks on their faces change from confusion to disgust to anger, all while I felt my cousin next to me shaking from trying to hold in laughter.

I was never asked to do it again!”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Source: Reddit

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit

This individual spoke up.

Source: Reddit

Another reader is gonna keep this in mind…

Source: Reddit

Here’s an idea: keep your religion to yourself!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter